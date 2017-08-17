Husker Pre-Game Parties

Again this year you are invited to party with us before every Husker home game.

We’ll be in the Haymarket, in front of Brewsky’s & Buzzard Billy’s, starting 3 hours before kickoff, with prizes from the Nebraska Lottery, Husker Headquarters and Bud Light. You can eat, drink (and smoke) and watch the early games on the patio while we crank the Classic Rock.

We’ve also got game tickets for each of this year’s home games. Stay tuned for details on you can win.

See you there! Go Big Red!