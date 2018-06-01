Help our Veterans and Take The Challenge!

The Big Red Challenge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports veterans in the transition to civilian life through Challenge, Service, and Community.

The CHALLENGE:

•The Big Red Challenge Obstacle Course Race creates an opportunity for veterans and civilians to come together and challenge themselves.

When is the race? Our 5th Annual Big Red Challenge will take place on June 9, 2018 in the Railyard (Lincoln, NE)!

Start times:

10K Elite: 9am

Lil’ Red Challenge will start shortly after the 10K Elite runners

10K Non-Competitive: 9:15am

5K Non-Competitive: 9:45am

All runners will get a t-shirt and Dog Tags as a finisher medal.

SEE THE VIDEO, GET EVENT DETAILS AND TAKE THE BIG RED CHALLENGE HERE!

SERVICE:

•In order to provide service to veterans, proceeds from the BRC Obstacle Course Race will go to partner organizations that provide direct services that align with BRC’s key pillars.

COMMUNITY:

•The race has created a community of runners, veterans, volunteers, veteran organizations and business partners. Challenge and service create the strongest bonds and our community is proof.