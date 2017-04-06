Help Lincoln Non-Profits

Thursday May 18th The Eagle will be in downtown Lincoln for a live broadcast from Energy Square at 13th & “P” to draw attention to “Give To Lincoln Day”. It’s a chance to maximize donations to a wide variety of registered local non-profit organizations. Your $10 or more donation on that day (to the organization of your choice is eligible for matching funds from a variety of Lincoln business that have combined to offer $350,000 worth of matching funds. Each organization will be competing for a share of those matching funds. Click here to find out more.