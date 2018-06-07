From Styx- Your Mission If You Decide To Accept It:

If you missed the new release from Styx about a year ago. And many did. However it is worth checking out if you love the band Styx. Well good news, it’s getting a re-release and expansion. “The Mission” was Styx’s first new album in 14 tears, and now it’s reissue is a two-disc deluxe version of the set. The new package will include a CD of the original album, as well as a Blu-ray of The Mission mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound by Tommy Shaw and producer Will Evankovich “accompanied by stunning visualizations for each of the album’s 14 songs based on the album artwork.”

Other extras on the Blu-ray include: “The Making Of The Mission Documentary” featuring exclusive interviews from Shaw and Evankovich; four music videos — ‘Gone Gone Gone’ (official video), ‘Gone Gone Gone” (video created by NASA), ‘Radio Silence’ (lyric video) and ‘Radio Silence’ (live video from Syracuse, NY) — along with the option of three hi-res audio playback modes.

The Mission was originally released on June 16th, 2017 and peaked at Number 45 on The Billboard 200 Albums Chart and Number Six on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. The concept album.

According to the original press release for Styx’s latest studio set, “The Mission is a concept album takes place in 2033, and chronicles a fictional take on the first manned mission to Mars. The plot showcases, the viewpoint of the six-person crew enlisted for the maiden voyage of Khedive, the first entry in a new fleet of nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft underwritten by the Global Space Exploration Program (or GSEP, for short). The Khedive team consists of The Pilot, a fully hands-on, seat-of-the-pants born leader; a First Officer who serves as the team’s big-brother figure; an Engineer who is skeptical of every phase of the mission but remains confident in his own abilities to make the best of any technical situation; and a Top-Shelf Trio of science, astrophysics, and survivalist experts.”

Also in the press release Tommy Shaw says this was completely recorded analog. Old-School style!

CHECK IT OUT: Styx’s 2017 video for “Gone Gone Gone” from The Mission:

Styx Tour Dates this year so far: The big tour is their triple bill with Joan Jett & Tesla.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts / Styx / Tesla tour dates (subject to change)

June 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 9 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 12 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 – Raleigh, NC – Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 16 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

June 17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 19 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

June 27 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

July 3 – Montreal, QB – Place Bell at Laval

July 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 6 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens (Styx only)

August 2 – Toledo, OH – Centennial Terrace (Styx only)

August 3 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza (Styx & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

August 4 – Columbus, OH – Celeste Center (Styx only)

August 18 – Lancaster, CA – Antelope Valley Fair (Styx only)

August 19 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium (Styx only)

August 23 – Tulalip, WA – The Tulalip Amphitheatre (Styx only)

October 5 – Stateline, NV – South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (Styx only)