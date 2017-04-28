Business Of The Week

In 1984, President Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating “National Correctional Officers’ Week.” Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, commemorating the contributions of correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons and community corrections across the country.

To recognize the contributions made by corrections personnel all across the state, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services celebrates May as Correctional Professionals Month. Please join us in thanking all corrections professionals who work every day to keep our communities safe for today and tomorrow.

Throughout the country, correctional professionals manage offenders serving time in prisons and jails, as well as those who are now on probation or parole within the community. The sheer size of the United States’ corrections population is staggering. According to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), 2,220,300 adults were incarcerated in US federal and state prisons, and county jails in 2013 – about 0.91% of adults (1 in 110) in the U.S. resident population.

Given the size and diversity of the corrections population, the challenges correctional professionals face are great. They must perform stressful and sometimes dangerous tasks on a day-to-day basis, all while adhering to strict security protocols. Still these professionals work to improve and rehabilitate the lives of thousands of offenders in their care.