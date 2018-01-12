Now Hiring

Continental is among the leading automotive suppliers worldwide. As a division in the Continental Corporation, ContiTech is one of the world’s leading industrial specialists. Its customers can be found in key industries such as machine and plant engineering, mining, the agricultural industry, and the automotive industry. With around 43,000 employees in 44 countries, the company uses its development and material expertise for products and systems made of rubber, polyamide, metal, textile, and electronic components to combine these with individual services.

ContiTech always thinks in terms of customer-friendly and environmentally friendly solutions – going well and truly beyond its roots as a producer of rubber products. They’ve been manufacturing quality belts and rubber products in Lincoln for over 70 years.

The expected retirement of a number of long time employees has Continental ContiTech looking for experienced career-minded people like you.

ContiTech offers:

 Completive pay with 5% annual increase,

 Great family benefits available

 No mandatory daily Monday – Friday overtime; some Saturdays are mandatory but with 48 hours notice.

Come find out more during Continental-ContiTech’s job fair/open house Saturday January 20th from 9AM to 1PM.

To help us streamline your experience please RSVP by clicking here.