Canes Stuff The Bus

Raising Cane’s has One Love—chicken fingers—and focuses its menu offering on fresh, made- to-order chicken fingers with homemade Cane’s Sauce, grilled Texas toast, creamy coleslaw and crinkle-cut French fries.

Since opening their first Nebraska restaurant Jennifer and Justin Jones have set out to make a change in their restaurants’ communities. Throughout the years, they’ve helped thousands and have given back over $1.6 million to their restaurants communities.

This week, Raising Cane’s continues their tradition of giving back by kicking off their 10th annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Each restaurant will be collecting new, packaged school supplies to be donated to local public and private schools. In addition, Raising Cane’s will be allowing customers to support this cause by rounding-up their checks when they order and 100% of these funds will be donated to schools in the Lincoln community.

Since 2009, Raising Cane’s has collected enough supplies to help over 10,000 students and over $35,000 to support local students and schools.

Stop by your local Raising Cane’s to support the 10th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. Individuals who donate school supplies will receive a free 22oz fresh-squeezed lemonade, as their way of saying thank you.