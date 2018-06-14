But Seriously, Folks

Sure, Joe Walsh is known as Mr. Kooky, but don’t let the rock & roll exterior fool you. Joe is very serious about raising money to help veterans service organizations– primarily the lesser known groups who you may not have heard of, but are doing important work with veterans. Joe says he was motivated to act after his visits to the Walter Reed Medical Center and was predisposed to get involved because of the death of his father while serving in the military when Joe was just one year old. Again this year Joe and some friends will host a concert to raise money for a variety of organizations and it sounds like he is doing a good job of making sure the money goes to worthy causes spread across the country. This year’s show is in Tacoma, but you can make an on line donation and learn more about Joe’s effort at www.VetsAid.org . Click here for a great story from last fall about how this whole thing came to be.