Business Of The Week

Campbell’s has been a fixture in the Lincoln community for over 100 years. Claude Campbell had a love of plants and a large garden in his backyard. Then as friends and neighbors started asking if they could buy some of his extra plants, his hobby started to turn into a business. His son Bob bought the land on 40th and Normal and turned the nursery into what it is today.

Today, Campbell’s Nurseries has grown to include many aspects: landscape design, installation and maintenance, both residential and commercial; two full line garden centers at 2342 So. 40th and 5625 Pine Lake Road. Both stores offer gifts, home accessories and chemicals as well as nursery stock; and more than 200 acres of production—greenhouse, container and field.

The landscape design department is here to help with planning out anything from renovations or starting a new landscape. They can draw a plan and be there from the initial design through the installation.

Campbell’s has always been a family run business and is now entering the 4th generation. Being a local business has always made us part of the community. We pride ourselves on having quality plants, a large selection, and expert knowledge. Home grown and family owned. Cultivating ideas since 1912.

Monday – Saturday, 9:00 am -6:00 pm, Sunday, Noon – 5:00 pm

40th & Normal: (402) 483-7891

56th & Pine Lake: (402) 423-1133

Landscape Office: (402) 423-4556