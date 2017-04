The music of Pink Floyd is coming to the Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Saturday, July 8th thanks to BRIT FLOYD, one of the worlds best Pink Floyd tribute shows. High-def sound, motorized lights, circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics make this the next best thing to a Pink Floyd show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st. We’ll pick winners Friday morning from people who sign up below. Click here for more details on the show.

