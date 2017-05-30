Saturday, June 17 | 6 – 11 p.m.

Brews At The Zoo is a 21-and-over event for adults who enjoy craft beers and live music. This year’s event features live music by the Brad Ramp Band and a variety of craft beers. There will also be great food for sale. Fill out the form below for a chance to win tickets.

Featured Brews & Wine

Zipline Brewery

Thunderhead Brewing

Empyrean Ales

Lucky Bucket Brewing

Spilker Ales

Ploughshare Brewing Co.

Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery

*Featured beer & wine subject to change.



Featured Eats

Beer Brats

Grilled Burgers

Kettle Chips

Dirt Nap Dip

Click here for more info and to get your tickets.