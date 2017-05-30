Saturday, June 17 | 6 – 11 p.m.
Brews At The Zoo is a 21-and-over event for adults who enjoy craft beers and live music. This year’s event features live music by the Brad Ramp Band and a variety of craft beers. There will also be great food for sale. Fill out the form below for a chance to win tickets.
Featured Brews & Wine
Zipline Brewery
Thunderhead Brewing
Empyrean Ales
Lucky Bucket Brewing
Spilker Ales
Ploughshare Brewing Co.
Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery
*Featured beer & wine subject to change.
Featured Eats
Beer Brats
Grilled Burgers
Kettle Chips
Dirt Nap Dip
Click here for more info and to get your tickets.