Queen Releases “Bohemian Rhapsody” Trailer

Post by Scott

5/18/18

“A Night At The Opera” is still my favorite Queen album. Played the heck out of that when it first came out. Now, the long-awaited first look at the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has hit the Internet. Although it’s only 40 seconds long, the clip show spot on iconic recreations of Queen on and off stage in 1975 — along with a glimpse of the recreated Live Aid appearance. The film, which will be released on November 2nd, stars Rami Malek from Mr. Robot as Freddie Mercury. Gwilym Lee from The Tourist portrays guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy — recently seen as Angel in X-Men: Apocalypse — plays drummer Roger Taylor and G.I. Joe: Retaliation star Joe Mazello will appear as bassist John Deacon.

The film’s official synopsis was posted on QueenOnline.com, which read: “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. ”

Here’s the full trailer.