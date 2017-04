This year’s Star City BaconFest is April 23rd at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Winners of last week’s on line giveaway were: Carol Raiter, Loren Rejda, Dennis McNeal, Jerry Swenson, Bert Anderson and Kurtis Feighner. We’re also giving you chances to call in to win during the Basement Tape feature the week of April 10th. Click here for more details.